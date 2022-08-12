The Ludington Area School Board of Trustees could approve an increase in meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday at its regular board meeting.
The meeting at 6 p.m. will take place in the boardroom in the Administration Office at 809 East Tinkham Avenue.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett discussed the increase in the board packet where he wrote.
“It is recommended that we increase meal prices by .45 cents per meal for food service breakfast and .70 cents for food service lunches for the 2022-2023 school year,” Corlett wrote. “Meals for adults will also increase 70 cents for breakfasts and $1.35 for lunches.
“We are required to charge our full-pay students the federal reimbursement rate for meals,” he wrote in the agenda noting that adult meals prices are also being adjusted for the school year.
The price for students who are on reduced lunch will remain the same as last year, according to Corlett.
The number of students getting free and reduced meals for the 2022-23 school years is not yet determined, but in years past, free and reduced, has reneged between 47 to 49 percent, Corlett said.
Corlett said free and reduced lunches are determined by the federal government, which looks at income levels depending on the number of children in a household.
Inflation has played a role in the increase in meal prices going up, according to Corlett.
Milk prices will remain at .65 cents for the school year.
The board will also consider a number of bids received for the middle school/high school bond project. There are at least 30 bids for work for everything from masonry and signage to flooring and fire protection.
The trustees could approve an electrical bid for gas storage tanks, according to Corlett.
“We are pursuing grants to purchase electrical buses and install infrastructure to support electrical buses. In order to accommodate electrical buses we need to update the electrical work in the bus garage,” he said.
Corlett said the district has received one bid to date.
In the consent agenda, the board could approve the hiring of Jeff Knapp as the junior varsity boys tennis coach. Also the resignation of Cody Jensen, LES teacher.