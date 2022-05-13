The Ludington Board of Education could approve the hiring of five teachers at Monday’s regular board meeting. The school board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom, located in the administration office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The five teaching positions include a high school science position and high school English position along with three elementary school teaching positions.
The board could also approve during their consent agenda to hire Ali Bach as the junior varsity cheer coach, Ashela Trevino as the Early Childhood Program Director and Jenna Keson as a summer school teacher.
Also during the consent agenda accept the resignation of Kate Watkins, Ludington Elementary School aide; Trish Forfinski as junior varsity soccer coach; Owen Wojcicki as junior varsity boys swim coach; and, Susan Filter as junior varsity girls swim coach.
The board will hear a trip proposal to Paris from high school French teacher Susan Shoup who is asking the board to approve a 2023 trip to Paris in late January and into early February for some of her French students.
The trustees on Monday could approve the bid for the installation of underground sprinkler system for Oriole Field’s two of three softball diamonds — at Diamond No. 1 and Diamond No. 3.
The bid from Olson Irrigation are in the amount of $15,150.00 for Diamond No. 1 and $7,150.00 for Diamond No. 3. The funds for the project are coming from the building project.
The board could also approve a bid for roofing at the secondary complex. According to Superintendent Klye Corlett, there were four bids submitted for the work. The board could approve J Stevens Construction, a Muskegon-based company, for the work. The building project bond proceeds are paying for the project.
Corlett said there were four bids submitted for the work with no bids coming for any Ludington based companies.
Shoreline Cycling Club is asking to use the school forest trails for a race on Saturday, Nov. 26, for its annual Singletrack Showdown bicycle race. The club this year would like to start and end the race at Ludington Elementary School. Like in years past, they will provide the school with a letter of insurance coverage with LASD named as insured.