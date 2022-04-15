Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education could approve the sale of the former Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center property during its regular board meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at the administration building.
The Pere Marquette property is located at 1107 S. Madison St. in Ludington.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said at Friday’s Building and Site Committee the district received two bids for the property.
“One was Dreamweaver Lures for $115,250. The other was from Jason Miney for $65,000,” he told committee members Mike Nagle and Stephanie Reed.
The property consists of approximately 0.96 acres containing a one-story brick building with 14,346 square feet. The building was appraised for $100,000 in May 2020 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants.
Purchases
The board is considering a proposal to buy new iPads to keep the district with a one-to-one ratio between devices and students.
“The new iPads will have steadier cases. The high school cases will include keyboards because we really want them to learn how to type,” Corlett said.
Corlett said for middle school students, the district will eventually like to offer a keyboarding and technology class. The new cases for those students won’t have keyboards. Instead, each classroom will be equipped with the keyboards.
Personnel changes
The school board will consider approving five new hires: Patricia Boes, Jody Rhodes and Sharilyn Rotta as food service aides; Kate Watkins as a Ludington Elementary School aide; and, Catherine Webster, a transportation aide.
Several resignations will also be accepted on Monday: Diana Gatzke, Ludington Elementary School aide; Heather Killips, food service aide; Sandra Ramirez, O.J. DeJonge Middle School aide; and, Amy Wojcicki, English Language Learner Coordinator.