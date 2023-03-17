The Ludington School Board of Education could approve a request from the Business Professional of America to send two students to the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference to be held on April 26-30 in Anaheim, California.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett wrote that LASD has two students, Julia Haveman and Liberty Stevens, who qualified for the conference.
“Any field trip out of the state has to be approved by the board,” Corlett said. “The students are fundraising for the trip right now.”
The regular board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Ludington Elementary School, located at 5771 W. Bryant Road. The meeting will be held in STEAM rooms 724/744.
On Monday the board could also take action to purchase furniture for the secondary complex. Corlett said tthe board will discuss the furniture selection process.
“The committee has been holding weekly meetings for the past two months after school,” he said. “The committee consisted of administration, Tyrone Collins, and staff. People were invited to come to them all.”
The cost for the new furniture is $1,243,642.52
Corlett wrote all of the products were quoted using consortium pricing which satisfies the bidding requirement for the state of Michigan.
Other items include:
• Approve JP Deines as middle school track coach;
• Accepting the resignation of Joe Elenbaas and aide;
• Accepting the retirement notices of Nita Larabee effective July 2023 and Cindy Marker, effective June 2023.