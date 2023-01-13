The Ludington Area School Board of Education could approve the purchase of network electronics, power supplies and wireless networks for both O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School at Monday’s regular board meeting.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday and will follow the organizational meeting which begins at 6 p.m. in the Administration Office located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The board received one quote from Vector Tech Group for the purchase of technology in the amount of $184,455.71.
The board could also approve the purchase of bleachers, as part of the bond project to purchase new bleachers for the softball field.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the district received two quotes for the purchase of bleachers. One for $22,064.88 and the other for $23,496.00 according to Corlett.
“We are recommending to approve the quote from Sightlines Athletic Facilities LLC for $23,496.00,” he said. “Although it’s higher, it includes delivery and assembly while the lower bid does not. These bleachers are moveable so they can also be used for the football and soccer field.”
During the consent agenda, the board could hire Charlotte Nickelson as an aide at Ludington Elementary and John Savage as a part-time temporary position in the payroll and business services.
Prior to the general meeting the board of education will decide amongst themselves who will hold executive positions within the board.
The board of education consists of newcomer Sarah Lowman and Stephanie Reed, who was reelected to the school board during the November general election, and current members Steve Carlsn, Bret Autey, Mike Nagle, Leona Ashley and Scott Foster.