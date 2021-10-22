The Ludington School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., Monday at the administrative office boardroom located at 809 East Tinkham Avenue to start the process of selecting a new superintendent.
The trustees will enter closed session to review the 13 applications for superintendent. Following the closed session the board will enter into open session for the selection of candidates for the first round of interviews which are planned for Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 1-3, with the third day necessary, if needed.
The meeting will start off with the board considering updating its COVID-19 quartantine protocols. The board began looking into the protocols on Monday, Oct. 18. The recommended change being considered is to allow for students or staff who are identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 and are asymptomatic will have the option to take an antigen rapid test.
If the student or staff member qualifies under those conditions, they can take the test. If it is negative, they may return to class or work. The exposed person must continue to wear a mask properly for 14 days after the exposure.
Also at Monday’s meeting the board will enter into closed session to discuss two students disciplinary hearings.