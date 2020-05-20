Ludington Area Schools sought all sorts of solutions to have a traditional graduation ceremony, Superintendent Jason Kennedy told the Board of Education Monday during its regular meeting hosted via video-conferencing.
“It is important to recognize our hearts are broken,” Kennedy said to board Monday. “We can empathize with the seniors and with their parents, it is a tough time when we are normally celebrating and recognizing the accomplishments of our seniors.”
The solution, though, wound up being a drive-through ceremony on June 6 with a rainout date being June 13, the school announced Tuesday morning. According to a press release, graduation will start with a parade at 2 p.m., June 6, at Stearns Park Beach through downtown Ludington and end with a ceremony and diploma distribution in the Ludington High School parking lot.
For more of this story, please purchase our print edition or access to our e-edition.