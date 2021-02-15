The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education discussed the potential of the district of joining the West Michigan Conference as it received a preliminary letter of approval from the league during its regular meeting Monday.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy told trustees the letter outlined the alignment of schools in the conference at the high school and middle school level.
Kennedy told the board that if all schools that were accepted into the league move forward with joining the WMC. At the high school, the conference would be arranged by enrollment.
The eight school districts in the WMC were scheduled to take up extending invitations to six other school districts, including Ludington, to join the conference starting in the 2022-23 school year. Mason County Central’s school board was scheduled to take up the issue Monday night as the district is one of the founding members of the West Michigan Conference.
Ludington High School would be the largest school by enrollment in the proposed conference alignment. Ludington would join Whitehall, Fremont, Orchard View, Oakridge, Manistee and Montague in this tier of the WMC. At the middle school, the league would be divided into a north and south division by geography to help with transportation costs and the time that middle school students spend traveling to games.
“Thisis a great benefit of this conference alignment, and will reduce lost instructional time due to travel for our middle school athletes,” Kennedy said.
The 14 teams are divided by enrollment according to Randy Fountain, Ludington athletic director. For the middle school, this division will cut travel distance in half allowing students to spend more time in class.
Kennedy shared with the board that a there is another co-curriculum meeting planned in March to discuss any more information and to allow for any last-minute questions about moving to the conference can be addressed.
Kennedy also shared his thoughts on the extracurricular activities that are non-athletic opportunities.
“The Central States Activities (Association) schools that are potentially joining the league, they are coming to the conference from an activities association,” Kennedy said. “That idea of this being more than just athletics really intrigues me. While I am a strong supporter of athletics, I am more a supporter of all kids and opportunities for all kids. (We could) think about potentially adding things like chess club or forensics or an all-West Michigan band or choir.”
Kennedy said it allows for opportunities for this conference to be more than just athletics but to make this truly about activities for all students.
“Yes it is a great win for athletics, but more importantly, if we can get 14 schools working together, we have the ability to start talking about how we make this about all activities for all kids,” Kennedy said. “It does provide stability and ultimately ensures that we are not going to be in spot where we are in an independent situation where we do not have a conference to belong to.”
Ludington currently is a member of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference with Manistee, Muskegon Orchard View, Muskegon Catholic Central, Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
The board reviewed the bids for the vacant school properties during Monday’s regular meeting. In January, the board rejected three bids from George Duncan DBA Gold Nugget Properties for each of the three properties during the January regular board meeting.
The two bids that were reviewed on Monday included one from Peter Riley for $170,000 for Lakeview Elementary School. Riley proposes to subdivide the property into lots for purchase and the construction of private homes. Riley also proposes keeping the playground equipment and modifies one lot to be set-up for a park that will be donated to the City of Ludington.
The second bid was from Todd and Nicole Stowe for $145,000 for Lakeview Elementary School. The couple plan to develop single-family residential housing development with houses that fit the neighborhood. They plan to demolish the building for new buildings. They plan to match the architecture and aesthetics to compliment the neighborhood.
Kennedy, with consultation from Gordon VanWieren, and attorney at Thrun Law Firm, recommended that the board reject the bid from Riley because of the conditions attached to that specific bid. The board rejected the bid from Riley.
The board also approved the updated extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan Approval.
The board approved Monday the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment 10 in the amount of $2,421,050.55.
The board took action to enter into closed session to discuss the periodic personnel evaluation of the superintendent as requested by Kennedy. The trustees entered back into open session at 8:26 p.m. and a motion was made to adjourn the open meeting shortly thereafter.