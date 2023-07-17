The Ludington Area School Board of Education approved the hiring of Bradley Moelker as a fourth grade teacher, pending a successful completion of all in-service requirements and background checks per board policy.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett told the trustees Moelker previously taught in the elementary school.
He moved out of the district for family reasons but ultimately wanted to come back to the district to teach again, according to Corlett.
“We are glad to have him back in the district,” Corlett said.
Monday’s regular meeting was held in the boardroom of the administration building at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The trustee approved the bids for the work on the team room at Oriole Field which will include both home and away team lockers, coaches’ room and trainer’s room among other rooms.
The board approved the Sitework to Hallack Construction in the amount of $86,400; concrete work to Shepers Concrete in the amount of $128,950; roofing to At The Peak in the amount of $21,700; general trades to Christman Facility Solutions in the amount of $337,660; metal framing/drywall to Ritsema Associates in the amount of $76,800; painting to Vork Brothers in the amount of $13,500; mechanical systems to Northwest Kent in the amount of $169,900 and electrical to C&I Electric in the amount of $97,486.
The bids did come in under budget, according to Corlett.
“To make the bleachers ADHD compliant and to have a true entryway to the field for both football and soccer with signage the final cost will be a little over budget but sinking funds will be used to cover the difference,” Corlett said. “Excited to have a true entrance that is safer for fans, right now there is not a true entrance to the field.
The board also approved the field fencing for both the football and softball fields. The football field cost to place fencing is $22,471, and for softball field it is $24,574.
“I am really excited to have that fencing up, it is the final touch on the softball field,” Corlett said.
The board also approved the math curriculum for both the high school and middle school.
“The curriculum is currently being used,” Corlett said. “Teachers are really happy with it. It has an online component that is updated so we had to renew that online component, and it just made sense since we improved financially this past year to get some text books for our teachers as well.”
The curriculum for the high school costs $50,649 and for the middle school $49,120.
Also on Monday the board approved the 2023-24 board meeting dates as the third Monday of the month except December where it will be the second Monday of the month. The location will be in the administrative office due to the current construction in the secondary complex, according to Corlett.
The board also approved:
- Non-union at-will contracts.
- Student handbook changes for high school, which include linking board policies in code of conduct sections where appropriate. The dress code was updated to be more general in nature. The language for vaping had a minor change as did the section on attendance.
- Student handbook changes for middle school, which include dress code updated to be more general in nature. In the curriculum guide the middle school added an Intro to Musical Theater (sixth grade) and Musical Theater (seventh/eighth grade). French 1A and French 1B were deleted due to staffing changes.
- Student handbook changes in the elementary, which included a change to the language for tobacco and drug use that is in alignment with the middle and high school.
Following the regular board meeting the board entered into closed session to discuss emergency operations planning.