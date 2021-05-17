The Ludington School Board of Education took action to reject two bids for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School at Monday’s regular board meeting held in-person at the Ludington High School Library.
The two bids included one bid by Todd and Nicole Stowe for $170,000 to build housing and a bid by Tim Ferwerda of $50,000 also for housing.
The board of education also took action to approve three teachers in the high school on Monday.
Noah Laman, a 2017 graduate of Ludington High School and currently a long-term substitute position at Ludington High School for the district in mathematics for the third trimester. Noah is a graduate of Bethel College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education. He earned his teacher certification in Michigan with an endorsement in secondary mathematics. It allows Laman to teach all mathematics classes at the secondary level. He will likely also assist the district in coaching and serving as an advisor, according to Kennedy.
Lea Paparella is a graduate of Mona Shores High School and recently completed her student teaching at Fruitport High School. She completed her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, with a concentration in secondary education. She holds an endorsement on her teaching certificate in integrated science, which allows her to teach all science courses at Ludington High School.
Kennedy said Paparella’s supervising professor from CMU shared that Lea is the best student teacher he has seen in more than 30 years of work at the university.
Erin Slater is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in special education. Erin holds endorsements in cognitive impairments and emotional impairments. Erin has 10 years of teaching experience and taught at LHS from 2010-2018 before accepting a similar position at Traverse City Public Schools.
The board of education updated its Extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan by continue to require the wearing of masks indoors and mask use outdoors not be regulated in the same manner that indoor masks use is, according to Kennedy.
The board took action to purchase six new Sunfish sailboats at the cost of $13,631.50 to be used at O.J. DeJonge Middle School eighth grade camp and water sports and fitness curriculum class.
The current sailboats are between 30 to 40 years old and were in need of replacement, according to Kennedy.
“The district has partnered with the Ludington Youth Sailing School so that these vessels are used to teach these skills to students throughout the summer as well,” Kennedy said. “The agreement that has been in place is that the Ludington Youth Sailing School contributes half of the cost, and the district covers the other half.”
The board also took action to pay the certificate for payment in the amount of $2,025,117.31.