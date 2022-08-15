The Ludington School Board of Education hired two elementary teachers during Monday’s regular board meeting at the administration building on Tinkham Avenue.
LASD board hires two elementary teachers, approve bids for secondary school bond work
Jeff Kiessel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Stix still too loud, some residents say
-
Coast Guard sends warning to boaters impeding commercial vessels in Pere Marquette River Channel
-
Alleged treatment of Scottville police chief draws ire
-
Rhythm & Dunes tops fundraising record
-
'Special time just for them': Students enjoy Special Kids Day at Western Michigan Fair
Trending Recipes
Poll
Which college football team will fare better this fall?
You voted: