During Monday’s Ludington Area School Board of Education regular meeting, which was held virtually, superintendent Jason Kennedy honored Foster Elementary Principal Brian Dotson, who was recently selected as the 2020 Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association principal of the year.
Kennedy said it was an honor and privilege to recognize Dotson for his work.
“I felt it was important to recognize Mr. Dotson publicly for the work that he has done and for the honor of being recognized as the elementary and middle school state principal of the year,” Kennedy said. “We know this is a tremendous honor and hard work that has gone into it. We also know you have a great staff and great people around you.”
MEMSPA Executive Director Paul Liabenow will attend the January board meeting to formally recognize Dotson in front of the board.
Kennedy also shared a communication the district received from the Michigan Department of Education with regards to the district’s food service program. It stated that, at the time of the communication, the food service department had served 123,966 meals during the pandemic.
“Our food service staff has gone above and beyond to ensure that the kids and families of our school district receive nutritious meals during this pandemic,” Kennedy said. “It is important to recognize food service department under the direction of Donna Garrow. (It) is to be commended.”
Also on Monday, the trustees approved the extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan and discussed a few possible additions.
Kennedy asked the board to consider adding a third instructional model to the plan, with a hybrid-learning component, in order to have that model on hand if it’s needed. Kennedy did not ask for the change to be approved during the meeting, but it could be considered when the board meets in January.
“Right now, the only models of instruction in our plan are a complete in-person instruction or a complete remote instruction with some hybrid,” he said. “What is becoming more and more apparent as we work through COVID-19 and the pandemic is one of the safety mitigation measures that we need to keep an eye on is the social distancing.”
Kennedy said as more and more students return to in-person learning and the district continues to add students to in-person learning there becomes more of need for the district to ensure there is social distancing with lower class sizes. The smaller sizes provide for effective learning while keeping students and staff safe. The board will look at the plan again at the Jan. 18 regular board meeting.
The board also approved paying $1,955,963.51 for the elementary bond project applications certificate of payment No. 8.