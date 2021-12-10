The Ludington School Board of Education could take action to hire a child nutrition program director during Monday’s regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. in the administration building located at 809 E. Tinkham Avenue.
Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis wrote in the board packet that the district received the resignation from Kevin Lange in November, who is pursuing another opportunity.
Lange, was hired by the district in January to replace longtime nutrition director Donna Garrow. Caryn Elam is the candidate chosen for consideration by the board to hire. Elam has experience previously at Hart and Mona Shores.
The district is also looking into hiring a school nurse. The board plans to discuss a proposal, and Mathis wrote in the board’s packet that funds may be available from the state through a grant. The funds for student supports increased this year.
“School nurses are one of the supports identified as an allowable use for these funds,” she wrote.
The board could also take action to approve the ratification resolution reaffirming all board action from the past handful of years. Board members Stephanie Reed and Josh Snyder were elected to the board in 2016, but it was discovered that neither signed their acceptance of office following their respective elections within the amount of time needed.
Both were recently reappointed to the LASD board by the West Shore Education School District.
The trustees could also approve the building and site bond issuance resolution, which is the timeline and process for issuing the second series of bonds for the remaining district construction to include the secondary school complex and the athletic facilities.
“The district worked with Baker Tilly to develop a tentative timeline for the receipt of the seconds series bond proceeds on March 10, 2022,” Mathis wrote.
The district will also look to approve its updated emergency operations plan that was initially adopted on Dec. 9, 2019.