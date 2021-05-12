On Wednesday, the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education met during a special meeting to discuss bids for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School.
The special meeting was held to discuss bid proposals, supplemental bid information and bid modifications the district received in its considerations for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School.
The in-person meeting was held at the high school library where about 20 local residents met to voice concerns and ask questions about the proposed bids. Citizens were also able to view the meeting via Google Meet.
The meeting was also attending by Jeff White of JWhite Properties and Brian Schultz of Schultz Excavating.
The district invited City Manager Mitch Foster, who answered questions from the board about special land use permits or city processes that would need to be followed in order for the proposed developments to get city approval.
The board education discussed the supplemental bid modifications that were received since the last April board meeting.
The bids include:
• Gibson Custom Homes: $240,000 (24 housing units), original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received;
• JWhite Properties: $240,000 (12 housing units), original bid of $195,000 was modified to $240,000. Submitted in cash, “as is” on the property and includes the demolition and removal of Lakeview Elementary School;
• Schultz Excavating: $196,000 (8 housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $196,000 to build two (2) story single family homes on Gaylord Avenue, and one (1) story single family homes on Lewis Street;
• John Reed and Dan Hunter: $190,000 (12 housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $190,000 to build single family homes on the property, committing to use local subcontractors to complete the project;
• Todd and Nicole Stowe: $170,000 (housing, as previously discussed), Original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received and
• Tim Ferwerda: $50,000 (housing), original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received.
After discussing the modifications and the bids, the board decided as a whole they were ready to take action on the bids for the Lakeview property at Monday’s regular board meeting.
Kennedy told the board he would be working with the district’s attorney to make a recommendation for the board.
“I am not certain if it is going to be a recommendation to accept a proposal,” Kennedy said. “I may also include recommendations to reject some of the proposals. Each one of the proposals will require an action item.
“If there is a recommendation to accept a proposal, I do not know if there will be a recommendation to reject all of (those) bids,” he said.
Monday’s board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the high school library.