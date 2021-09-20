By a 6-0 vote on Monday, the Ludington Area School Board of Education, updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan with modifications to the one passed during an Aug. 31 special meeting.
Modifications were made to that plan for athletics. Modifications to the plan for non-medical exemptions were also discussed.
The original plan included provisions that requires mask wearing that changes week to week based on the positivity rates for the disease in Mason County. It also required students and staff in the district to mask indoors for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade when the testing positivity rate is greater than or equal to 10 percent. That percentage is considered to be a high risk threshold.
When the district falls below the test positivity threshold, the district would strongly recommend masking for students and staff in all grades, but not require it.
The modification for athletics is for events that take place indoors.
“When a player is on the court (in action, they) do not have to wear a mask,” said Mike Nagle, board member. “When you are on the bench, you have to wear a mask.”
The non-medical exemption modification for the mitigation plan will need more work. The board wants to hear from the district’s attorneys to discuss and clarify the form for the exemption.
“I think if we are going to have a non-medical exemption available, I think that is something that needs to be discussed as a board in general and also with our legal counsel, or a representative of out legal counsel,” said Bret Autrey, board vice president.
“I think there needs to be more consultation with Thrun Law on this,” Board Member Scott Foster said.
More than 70 people attended Monday’s regular board meeting held in the high school library. The majority of them were opposed to the current COVID-19 mitigation plan. They asked the board to reconsider its current plan.
The board appointed interim superintendent Peg Mathis and business manager Jesse Rickard as the district’s authorized signatories and district’s electronic transfer officer designees.
The board approved the Michigan Adventure Race in the school forest on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event is planned to take place over 10 hours, and organizers plan to weave through Cartier and Memorial Tree parks.
The board approved the 17th elementary bond project application and certificate for payment.