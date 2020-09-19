The Ludington Area Schools Board of Trustees will review the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan at its virtual meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday via video-conferencing.
To join the meeting by telephone, dial 413-961-2466 and enter the PIN No. 154 890 679# or to join by video-conference use meet.google.com/ijf-rxoc-xcz
“The plan does not replace the district’s/PSA’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan,” LASD Superintendent Jason Kennedy stated in a memo to the board. “It is an additional plan that includes new assurances and sections on educational goals, instructional delivery, grading and equitable access.”
If approved at Monday’s virtual meeting, the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan will be submitted to the West Shore Educational Service District for review by Oct. 1.
Other business
The board will discuss hiring a first-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School to replace Chaz Dila who accepted a new position within the district.
The board will discuss the payment of $1,165,386.28 on the elementary school bond project as certified by the architect and construction manager, and as outlined in the Certificate for Payment.
The board will hear the second reading of the NEOLA Special Policy Update Title IX Regulations.
The trustees will be provided an update on the traffic light right of way easement acquisition and the work that is being done with the property owners at the corner of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road. The district needs to assist in securing an easement from each property owner to allow for the traffic light to be installed, according to Kennedy.