Students at Ludington Area Schools could be seeing what would ordinarily be a snow day turn into a distance-learning day if the board approves a resolution during its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday at the administration office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The board is expected to consider a distance learning plan that was created in collaboration with the teachers’ union so instruction can carry on even if in-person instruction was canceled.
The board could get a school nurse position through a partnership with Spectrum Health. Superintendent Kyle Corlett said Spectrum Health proposed a three-year agreement for a full-time school nurse.
“We applied for a grant called 31-O that would cover 100% of costs this year, 60% next year, and 30% the following year,” he said. “Spectrum was confident in finding additional funding through a foundation to cover the additional costs after this year.”
Board approval could also happen Monday to adopt Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to the district’s safety mitigation plan.
Corlett said District Health Department No. 10 has given the district the go-ahead to follow the new CDC guidelines regarding quarantining. He said the guideline changed for schools from 10 days to five days.
“The district is still doing the test to stay. Tests are being done by the National Guard members,” Corlett said.
A student can test to stay for five days, and after that, they will need to wear a mask for five days, regardless of any exemptions, according to Corlett.
The board could approve a resolution to solicit bids for Pere Marquette School property. The district has worked with Thrun Law and developed a formal process for soliciting bids for the sale of Pere Marquette School, according to Corlett.
“We will discuss an appropriate timeline for the bid window, as well as the authorizing resolution that the board could take action on as soon as this Monday to move forward with this process,” he said.
The board will also hear an update on the district’s sinking fund. The sinking fund that voters approved in 2013 is ending at the end of fiscal year 2022.
“The fund annually generates more than $300,000 in additional revenues through a levy of 0.25 mills,” Corlett wrote in the board packet.
Corlett said the funds are used for allowable capital repairs and improvement, which continue to be a district need.
The board will also enter closed session to discuss the Emergency Operations Security Plan during Monday’s regular board meeting.