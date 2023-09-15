The Ludington School Board of Education could approve the purchase of furniture for the secondary complex on Monday when it meets for its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Administration Office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett wrote in the board packet that the furniture purchase is the latest phase of construction for the secondary complex.
He wrote the classroom and office furniture needed totals about $68,865.82.
The board could also approve an equipment purchase of a Kubota UTV.
Corlett wrote the district obtained two quotes for a Kubota to be used for landscaping needs. He recommended to the trustees the purchase of the Kubota from Freeman Creek in the amount of $37,594.62.
The board will also enter into a closed session to consider material exempt from discussion or disclosure by state or federal law. The trustees will then re-enter into open session to discuss an appeal to a FOIA request.
The board could hire; Lavelle Jennings, bus driver; Rebecca Huffman, food service aide; Chelsea Sobanski, library aide; Marla Turner, food service aide; Troy Veeneman, junior varsity girls basketball coach; and Jennifer Willis, food service aide.
It could approve a non-union contract approval for Jessica Castonia, special services coordinator, and accept the resignation of Krystal Austin and Lisa O’Connor.
The trustees could approve the certificate for payment on the school bond project and to authorize the district to pay $4,061,410.43 as certified by the architect and construction manager, and as outlined in the certificate for payment. The certified pay application has been shared with the Board.