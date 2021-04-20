Ludington’s board of education discussed Monday the six options it has in terms of bids seeking to purchase the Lakeview Elementary School property.
The district received six bids, and they include Gibson Custom Homes for $240,000; Schultz Excavating for $196,000; JWhite Proporities for $195,000; John Reed and Dan Hunter for $190,000; Todd and Nicole Stowe for $170,000; and, Tim Ferwerda for $50,000.
Kennedy told the board the Gibson Custom Homes bid for $240,000 not only includes the cash price but the company also complete takes ownership of the building so the district does not have to demolish the building itself.
Kennedy said the district has spoken with the City of Ludington and City Manager Mitch Foster attended the finance committee meeting last week to review all the proposals.
“This is a concept that would be fully supported by the City of Ludington,” Kennedy said. “This would provide 24 housing units about 3,000 square-feet each with 12 on the Gaylord Avenue side and 12 on the Lewis Street side and add significant taxable value to the community and impacting the school.”
Kennedy said these are four-bedroom, three bath units that are being proposed. Images of the proposed units can be seen at the district webpage.
Kennedy said this Gibson Custom Homes bid would require one meeting with the city’s planning commission and a $200 fee that the purchaser would have to pay to be able to get approval.
The Schultz Excavating $196,000 bid would include eight residential homes with four on the Gaylord Avenue side and four on the Lewis Street side.
“This would be a substantially more complex process to work through with the city,” Kennedy said. “Because there is 12 plotting lots on each side of the street.”
The board also discussed the bid from J.White Properties in the amount of $195,000 for 12 homes.
“One of the neat things about this project is that they proposed to use some of the brick from the Lakeview Elementary school property in each of the homes,” Kennedy said. “There would be 12 plotted lots with 12 housing units planned for the area.”
Kennedy said a bid for $190,000 was submitted by John Reed and Dan Hunter with 12 housing units on the plotted lots.
“There is the ability for a $12,000 credit that could push their bid $202,000. There is a ton of recycling like the bricks and glass that could be repurposed and recycled. That has value to it.”
Kennedy said the proposal calls for a 12-housing unit but is limited to two-story housing on the Gaylord Avenue side and single story housing, because of costs, on the Lewis Street side.
“The neat thing about this proposal is because of the cost of lumber (is high), they are proposing building the homes out of concrete.”
Todd and Nicole Stowe increased their bid to $170,000 and proposed building 12 homes on the lots.
Tim Ferwerda bid $50,000 with $25,000 down and $25,000 at closing, according to Kennedy. The purpose of the bid is to provide housing on the 12 plotted lots.
Kennedy said he planed to meet with the districts attorney on Tuesday and told the board that he is in favor of making a recommendation to the board on theses bids receive by the district.
“I do believe we have one if not multiple offers that are worth considering here,” Kennedy said. “I do not suspect you are going to get anything more than what you have received in terms of a cash price you have received from Bob Gibson.”
Kennedy said a realtor who has worked with the district in the past and is not affiliated with Gibson said $240,000 price for that piece of property and assuming all of the liability to knock down the school is a significant offer and said the board should seriously consider it.
Kennedy said the decision by the school board could be considered before its next regular meeting.
“I am not sure that waiting until May is the right thing for the board to do,” he said. “I do not want you to lose one of these offers. There may be a need for us to consider a special meeting in the next couple of weeks to review the attorney’s recommendation and to ask for approval for one of the bids to move forward.”
Kennedy said the school properties at both Foster and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center do have formal offers on them currently.
Kennedy said there is one interested party in the Foster property that would propose to do a housing development. But there has been no formal proposal offer to the district. Kennedy said he is still looking into possibilities for both the Foster and PMECC properties currently and plans to focus on those once the Lakeview property is wrapped up.