The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the administration building located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. to consider selling an old elementary school building.
At the special meeting the board of education could take action to sell South Hamlin School Building to Pennies from Heaven Foundation. The building is currently being leased to the foundation.
That lease was renewed in January 2020 and runs until December 2024, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy wrote in the special meeting board packet that during the renewal, the district would be required to replace the roof at the school.
“The district has reviewed the process for roof replacement in alignment with the School Building Construction Act (SBCA) (and) with our legal counsel, and has received legal guidance that confirms that the SBCA would apply to this scope of work,” he said. “The SBCA requires that the district contract a certified architect to draw architectural plans for the project that must be submitted and approved by the State Bureau of Construction Codes before the work can commence.”
During the past seven years, the Pennies from Heave Foundation has invested more than $600,000 into building improvements at South Hamlin School.
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation received a quote of $187,500 to complete the roof replacement work this year, bringing the total invested to nearly $800,000 in building improvements.
South Hamlin School building is currently being used by Oaktree Academy, which provides a child care center in Mason County.
Kennedy said after consulting and working with the district’s attorney at Thrun Law and because of the time, cost to the district and the fact that the district is no longer using the building, it was determined the best option for the district would be to sell the building to Pennies from Heaven Foundation in the amount of $32,000, or $4,000 per acre of land.
Kennedy stated the current price per acre in Mason County ranges from $3,500 to $4,000, so this offer is at the high end of this range. Kennedy also stated the offer is a good-faith effort to provide a competitive offer, while saving the taxpayers and district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Union contract, bond payment
The board could also take action to ratify contract negations with the Ludington Educational Support Personnel Association (LESPA).
Kennedy wrote in the board packet the board will discuss a tentative agreement with LESPA and could take action during the special meeting on Tuesday.
The board on Tuesday could also take action to approve the Elementary Bond Project Application and Certificate for payment No. 14 in the amount of $1,691,626.17.