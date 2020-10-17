Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education will meet in-person at 6 p.m. Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting, but it will be at Peterson Auditorium.
It is the first in-person meeting of the board since March and the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous meetings were hosted via teleconferencing.
On Monday, the board of trustees consider taking action to approve the district’s reconfirmation of its extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan. The plan, which was approved at the September regular board meeting, must reconfirm how instruction is going to be delivered during the 2020-2021 school year.
The board will also hear the recipients of the Oriole Foundation Fall 2020 grant awards that include 12 requests that total more than $17,380.
The board will take action to approve the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 6 in the amount of $1,385,738.58.
A special meeting will also be held at 5:30 for student reinstatement for the 2020-2021 school year.