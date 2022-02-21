Parents in the Ludington Area School District will now have the choice whether their children will wear a mask in school or not as the Ludington Board of Education voted 7-0 to pass its new safety mitigation plan during Monday’s regular board meeting held in the administration office.
The plan took effect immediately, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Corlett, who recommended to the board the during a discussion period that the board change the mask policy to make it optional, said he recommends the change for a variety of reasons.
“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service no longer is recommending for masking indoors,” he said. “There has been a decrease in infections and hospitalizations in our county. The positivity rate has gone down two weeks in a row, and new cases have gone down 22 days in a row.”
Corlett said it is still higher than when the pandemic started but another factor is the omicron variant is less severe than other variants have been.
“Student absences have greatly decrease during the past couple of week. In January, we were averaging between 100 and 120 students who were absent everyday because they were COVID-positive or had a close contact at home,” he said. “This last week, it was about 20 students per day. We were having about 50 students per day getting tested by our National Guard at the bus garage. This past week, we had about five students and none of those students have tested positive.”
The safety mitigation plan states facial coverings are recommended, but not required within the school buildings. Facial coverings are required on public transit, including school buses until that is lifted by the federal government.
Also in the plan includes students with a low grade fever will require them to stay home for 24 hours until fever free. The district will continue the use of students sick rooms to isolate those that are ill at school.
Contact tracing will be conducted following the District Health Department No. 10 protocol. People who have been fully vaccinated or diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last three months will not be required to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
The district will strive to support distancing in all daily activities of at least 3 feet to the best extent possible.
During discussion on the mitigation plan, board member Josh Snyder asked Corlett if the policy extended to the athletic field of play.
Corlett said yes, if the athletic event occurred at Ludington Area Schools. He said Ludington students would be under the policy of the host school when traveling to an away event.
The board also approved the sale of Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center at 1107 S. Madison St. to FiveCAP for $110,000.
The building was appraised at $100,000 in May 2020 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants. The property consists of approximately 0.96 acres containing a one-story brick building with 14,346 square feet.
Corlett told the board that the district received one bid for the property and when asked by board member Scott Foster what FiveCAP’s plan for the building was, Corlett did not know.
Corlett said currently FiveCAP is renting three classrooms for its Head Start program at Ludington Elementary School.
The board also approved:
• Elementary Bond Project Application and Certificate for Payment No. 22 in the amount of $67,350.43;
• To go forward with joining the nationwide JUUL Labs litigation;
• A resolution authorizing the issuance and delegations the sale of funds to West Shore Bank. Corlett said WSB had the lowest percent interest to purchase out bonds. He said it was nice to go with to a local company for that.