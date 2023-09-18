The Ludington School Board of Education during its regular board meeting on Monday addressed an appeal of a decision on the Freedom of Information Act
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the district received a request for information under FOIA after last month’s meeting.
“At the Aug. 21 board meeting the board entered closed session pursuant to section 8(1)(h) of the (Open Meetings Act) for the purpose of reviewing exempt material under the attorney-client privilege,” Corlett said during the general meeting. “The board, however, did not describe the exempt material that was entering closed session to review. The exempt material was a written legal opinion prepared by its attorneys dated Aug. 18, 2023.
“The board of education agrees (it) is the purpose of the OMA to promote governmental openness and accountability. Therefore, in order to cure its deficiency, the board will re-enact its process of entering closed session pursuant of section 8(1)(h) of the OMA to consider a written legal opinion from its attorney dated Aug. 18, 2023 for the reason that the written legal opinion is exempt for disclosure under state law due to attorney-client privilege.”
Following the closed session the board entered back into an open meeting to vote on the FOIA appeal resolution. The board in a roll call vote voted 6-0 — with Leona Ashley not voting because she was absent — to deny the FOIA appeal request.
The board approved the purchase of furniture for the secondary complex. The cost for the office and classroom furniture needed for the secondary complex was $68,865.82.
The board also approved an equipment purchase of a Kubota UTV from Freeman Creek in the amount of $37,594.62. The equipment will be used for snow removal and landscaping.
The board hired Lavelle Jennings, bus driver; Rebecca Huffman, food service aide; Chelsea Sobanski, library aide; Marla Turner, food service aide; Troy Veeneman, junior varsity girls basketball coach; and Jennifer Willis, food service aide.
It approve a non-union contract approval for Jessica Castonia, special services coordinator, and accepted the resignation of Krystal Austin and Lisa O’Connor.