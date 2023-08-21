Teachers from across the district attended Monday’s Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education meeting and by the time that meeting adjourned the teachers gathered outside the boardroom to celebrate a new two year contract running through 2025.
The board ratified the contract at Monday’s board meeting voting unanimously to approve the contract during its regular board meeting.
LEA member Brenda Massie presented a written statement to the Daily News on Monday.
“The Ludington Education Association and the Ludington School Board of Education have agreed to a contract for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 school year. The teachers are pleased with the results of the contract negotiation and are looking forward to continuing to work in unison with Superintendent Dr. Kyle Corlett to provide high-quality instruction to our students.
“In addition, the Ludington teachers would like to express their gratitude to the community and the board of education for its long-standing tradition of supporting educational excellence in our schools. We understand that trust and mutual respect between the district and the teachers union will ensure that our students receive the best educational experience possible.”
The board also approved the contracts of Steve Forsberg, Ludington High School principal and Frank Marietta, LHS assistant principal Monday.
Corlett said despite Forsberg being an internal candidate, the district still went through a robust interview process.
“We had 12 applicants,” Corlett said. “Forsberg previously served as assistant principal at LHS for the last seven years.”
Forsberg said he was honored to be called upon to serve in that regard for students, staff and community.
Corlett said that Marietta comes from Ravenna where he served as middle school principal.
“Mr. Marietta has a warm personality, he is really approachable and is a natural fit,” he said.
Marietta told the board he was thankful for the opportunity and that it is a really exciting time for him and his family.
“I am excited to be here and excited to get going,” he said.
The board approved the purchase of two Ford Transit vans from Hoekstra Transportation out of Grand Rapids for the amount of $152,400.
The vans will be used to transport students to athletic events and should arrive in December, according to Corlett.
Other business
- The board approved the school meal prices for the 2023-24 school year.
Corlett said the prices are the same as the 2022-23 school year but noted that even though the meals are being covered by the state it is important that parents still fill out the meal form that is sent home.
- Approve payment No. 40 of the bond projects in the amount of $3,431,167.25.
- Approved the hiring of: Cindy Cooper, after school program lead teacher; Melissa Carrier, after school program lead teacher; and Ermalinda Ortiz, after school program aide. The non-union annual contracts of Andy Hamilton, middle school social studies; Heather Miletich, third grade; John Morningstar, middle school special education; and Melissa Russell, ELL Coordinator. Approve the resignations of Gina Beck, Erin Gutowski, Amy McWilliams, Charlotte Nicholson and Pat Shinn.