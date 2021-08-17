A large group of people voiced concerns over a potential mask mandate during Monday’s regular meeting of the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education.
More than 75 parents, teachers and community members filled the high school library for the meeting. Dozens spoke about a mask mandate during public comment, with just one person supporting it.
Two teachers in the district also spoke out about a mask mandate stating they masks cause a distraction for fellow students.
“Our plan, at this point, is to move forward with a policy that would not mandate masks but make them optional for parents,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “However, we would develop on-and-off plans for the use of masks as a mitigation strategy in the event that the (numbers) in our community … would warrant it.”
The district’s plan has yet to be finalized or formally adopted by the school board.
Kennedy said the district has worked with Dr. Jennifer Morse of District Health Department No. 10 and Dr. Elizabeth Hill of the University of Michigan during the summer on LASD’s plan, and he wanted to ensure that whatever plan is passed includes the latest in any orders that are handed down.
Part of the reason the district has yet to finalize its plan is because of a meeting coming Thursday with the local health department.
“The district and superintendents throughout the region are scheduled for a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19, with Dr. Morse at the district health department and we feel that is important to consider that advice in finalizing the district’s plan,” Kennedy said.
There was no action taken Monday by the board on the plan. Kennedy said he suspects that a special meeting of the board of education will be called early next week.
“We need to get through the meeting on Thursday with Dr. Morse and Dr. Hill to determine if there are any additional recommendations or mandates from the Health Department No. 10,” Kennedy said.
The draft that was shown to those in attendance at Monday’s meeting included recommendations, including what the department is looking for in its health and safety protocols for each district.
The draft states that if a child has a low-grade fever, it will require that student stays home for 24 hours or until they are fever-free. If a student is at school and gets a fever, the student will be placed in a student sick room to isolate them from the student body.
Students who become sick at school will be required to be transported home, unless otherwise mandated by a special education IEP.
Contact-tracing will be conducted following the health department’s protocol.
Vaccinations of students and staff are not required. However, the school district will support the District Health Department No. 10 in the implementation of vaccination clinics to support students and families.
Facial coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged the use for students and staff but not currently required in school. Face covering are required on public transit including school buses until lifted by the federal government.
After the draft was presented Kennedy reminded those in attendance that the draft statement is subject to change.
“If the district is ordered to comply with MDHHS orders the district will do so,” Kennedy said.