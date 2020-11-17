The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education listened as Superintendent Jason Kennedy talked about the district’s plan for its pre-K through eighth grade instruction learning plan at Monday’s regular meeting following Sunday’s order written by the State Health Department to stop in-person classes for high schools and colleges.
The order, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will last for at least three weeks and leaves the district to decide what will happen with instruction for grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to Kennedy.
The district is currently learning remotely and have been for the past two weeks.
Kennedy told the board the district is in a state of change referring to what the state of pre-K through eighth grade instruction looks like.
“We know that ninth through 12th grade instruction has been paused for three weeks,” he said. “That did not apply specifically to pre-K-8 instruction, and right now, the feeling around the West Shore Educational Service District is that in the short term we will try to return to in-person instruction at those grade levels.”
Kennedy told the board the district still has a lot of work that needs to be done with the health department and West Shore ESD.
“There are a lot of shared services that the ESD provides across multiple schools, multiple districts and multiple classrooms, so we continue to meet to work through pre-K through eighth grade instruction and what that will look like,” Kennedy said.
He said by Thursday or Friday the district will have completed a review with the health department and West Shore ESD to be able to make a decision.
Pre-kindergarten through middle school did plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 23, before the order from state health department.
Also on Monday the board approved the 2019-20 financial accounts audit performed by auditors from Hungerford Nichols. The audit report shows that there are no findings. The district received the highest level of assurance, or opinion, provided by the firm.
The board approved permanent highway easement with two property owners who live at the corner of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive. The easement was required to install the traffic signal at this intersection as part of the elementary school bond project.