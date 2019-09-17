The Ludington Area School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approved a traditional mechanical system for the new elementary school complex during Monday’s meeting.
The board voted in favor of the boiler chiller vent system, which the district has used throughout its history. The boiler chiller vent system is a 97 percent efficient heating and cooling system, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
“These systems are highly efficient. They would operate in a manner that would allow classrooms’ temperature to be controlled, with their own heating and cooling unit within the classroom,” he said. “(It) allows us to control temperature in a way that… (is) much better than a geothermal system.”
