Ludington’s Area Schools’ Board of Education will be meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, at Peterson Auditorium as it considers soliciting bids for Foster Elementary School and more.
The board is expected to consider action on the property as well as bids for cleaning the new elementary school, buying transit vans and another payment on the bond for the project.
According to notes from Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis, the district worked with Thrun Law Firm to develop the process to solicit bids for the sale of Foster Elementary School. The timeline of the bid process was worked on and a resolution could be considered by the board at its meeting.
The district already sold Lakeview Elementary School, and it is slated to be razed and converted into single-family homes. Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center has not been sold. Those three schools were to be sold as a part of passing the bond that led to the construction of the elementary school that will house children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Christman Company, on behalf of the district, solicited bids for the final clean up of the new elementary school so it can be completed in time for the kids to start classes there in January 2022.
“We were only able to find two responsive bidders for this scope of work after sharing proposals with seven different vendors,” Mathis wrote in the board packet.
Star Cleaning and Green Cleaning each submitted bids, and Star Cleaning’s was the lowest at $25,5000. Christman Company is recommending the board approve a contract with Star Cleaning.
The administration is proposing buying two 10-passenger transit vans for smaller student groups to use for trips.
“There are multiple small student groups that could be transported using a 10-passenger van instead of a bus,” Mathis wrote, “and would result in savings to the district. This is also provides the district with the flexibility to transport a group of students with an employee that has a chauffeur license instead of a (commercial drivers license).”
The district recently instituted a rule where any travel that was needed by a sports team before 4:15 p.m. needed to be facilitated by parents because of the lack of bus drivers at the district.