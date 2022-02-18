Ludington Area School District students and staff could decide for themselves about the use of masks in school, if the board of education amends its safety mitigation plan during Monday’s regular school board meeting.
The plan is a part of the meeting’s agenda with the meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the administrative office.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said there will be a special presentation at the start of Monday’s meeting for the board of education to discuss the safety mitigation plan prior to opening the floor for public comment so that those in attendance can hear the plan before making their comments and statements.
Corlett said during the building and site committee meeting on Friday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service stated it no longer recommends masks for schools.
“It seem like everyone is in favor of approving making masks optional for right now,” he said. “If a student of staff member still wants to wear a mask, they can do so.”
The school board will also review the bids for the sale of the former Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, 1115 S. Madison St. in Ludington. The building in was appraised at $100,000 in May 2020 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants. The property consists of approximately 0.96 acres containing a one-story brick building with 14,346 square feet.
During Friday’s building and site committee meeting, Corlett said the district receive one bid for the property.
“We received one bid for the property, and it came in at $10,000 over asking price,” he said.
Corlett said the bid was by FiveCAP, the community action agency which runs the Head Start program. The program is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development.
Corlett said Head Start is currently paying rent to LASD for classroom space at Ludington Elementary School.
“If they move out that would be a loss of revenue,” he said, but noted it would also be an opportunity to expand the pre-school program.
The board on Monday will also hear an 2021-2022 general fund budget amendment from finance director Jesse Rickard. A resolution to award technology bond, a resolution authorizing the insurance and delegating the sale of bonds and the certificate for payment No. 22 for the elementary bond project in the amount of $67,350.43 are also on the agenda for the board to consider.