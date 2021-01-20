Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Eduction reviewed each of the five bids submitted to the district for their soon-to-be-vacant properties of Lakeview Elementary School, Foster Elementary School and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center at Monday’s regular meeting.
The board took action on Monday on three of those bids, one each submitted by George Duncan of Gold Nugget Properties, LLC.
Duncan offered $15,000 each for the three properties and it was recommended to the board by Superintendent Jason Kennedy, along with consultation from Gordon VanWieren, an attorney at Thrun Law Firm, that the board take action to reject each of those three bids. The board did just that.
“Each of these bids, Lakeview, Foster and PMECC, in the amount of $15,000 is significantly less than the value of these properties,” he said. “In working with our attorney, his recommendation is for the district not to leave money on the table and accepting these bids would virtually do that.”
Kennedy told the board that by rejecting those bids it means there are currently no bids on PMECC and Foster Elementary School. The district will need to market the properties again and seek alternative uses or buyers for those properties.
“(The marketing) may include of having to work with a local realtor who has an expertise in real estate to help the district market those in consultation with the district’s legal firm and our real estate attorney, Gordon VanWieren,” Kennedy said. “We will be working to develop best steps for each of those two properties.”
The trustees did review the two bids for Lakeview Elementary School. One bid was submitted by Peter and Kaye Riley for $170,000 with the property to be subdivided into lots for purchase and construction of private homes. The bidder plans to keep the playground equipment and modifies one lot to be set up for a park that will be donated to the City of Ludington.
Todd and Nicole Stowe bid $145,000 for Lakeview. Their plan for the property is to convert it into a single family residential housing development with houses that fit the neighborhood. They would demolish the school with a plan to have architecture and aesthetics to compliment the neighborhood.
Kennedy told the board of education that the district has two quotes for the demolition of the Lakeview property.
“Those quotes range between $130,000 and $170,000,” Kennedy said. “The difference in those quotes has to due with environmental issues, (including the potential of) asbestos. Until the demolition company gets into the building and truly understands the amount of asbestos and what type, it is difficult to provide an exact cost associated with tearing that building down.”
Kennedy said the district is at a spot where it is working with its counsel to better understand the two bids presented to the board and the impact of them.
“You are potentially looking at a net-zero bid in the $170,000 bid. And in the case of the $145,000, the demo with new build could essentially add value to this number and have that bid certainly exceed the $170,000 bid,” he said. “We are working to really understand these bids before there is any sort of recommendation.”
Kennedy said in working with VanWieren, he said VanWieren is adamant that the board of education, in this particular situation, needs to ensure the district is not leaving any money on the table. VanWieren did offer some opportunities for the board to consider, according to Kennedy.
He told the board one option is the board could consider either of these two offers and sell the property and be done with it. The board could do that with the understanding it would not be able to find out the valuation of the property and evaluation of those lots without the building on it.
“The proposed use of the land is for single family homes. The lots that are there are zoned single family,” he said.
Kennedy told the board the district itself could subdivide the property. He had local realtors share with him the potential price range between $50,000 and $80,000 for those lots.
“There are 12 lots there,” Kennedy said. “Even if you were to look at a $50- or $60,000 number, the value of those lots are $600,000 to $720,000 (because of their location) being a couple of blocks from Lake Michigan.”
Kennedy said, in talking with VanWieren, another area the board could go is work with a specific developer that would do something similar but have stipulations on costs associated with those lots. The district may be able to generate more money in terms of that sort of real estate investment.