The Ludington School Board of Education will consider taking action on two bid proposals for the sale of Lakeview Elementary School on Monday during its regular board meeting.
The in-person meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
In the board packet, Superintendent Jason Kennedy is recommending the board reject two bids to purchase the property — one from Todd and Nicole Stowe for $170,000 and one from Tim Ferwerda. Kennedy noted he consulted with the district’s attorney, Gordon VanWieran of Thurn Law Firm.
The Stowes’ bid was $170,000 and Ferwerda’s bid was for $50,000, and both proposed housing on the site.
At Wednesday’s special meeting of the board, nearly two dozen locals attended to give the board their thoughts on the sale of the school property.
Ned Nordine, attended the special meeting on Wednesday and lives on Lewis Street. He said he has lived at that address since 1980.
“It was our understanding when the sale of the school property was made public that a significant goal was to ensure that the buyer and future development would fit into our neighborhood,” Nordine said. “This is a lovely caring neighborhood, many of us have been neighbors for decades … We would like this kind of family-friendly environment to continue. We believe a single family home development of the Lakeview property would well serve this neighborhood.”
Judith Stouder, a Ferry Street resident and lives around the corner from Lakeview Elementary School, said she wanted to stand up for single family residence in that neighborhood.
Annette Quillan liked the look of the Gibson Custom Homes proposal of duplex.
“It will give huge revenue to the city,” she said, attending the meeting virtually.
Following the public comment period Kennedy at Wednesday’s special meeting, he read all of the letters written to the school board on the topic.
Kennedy then presented the six bids to the board of education for review and allowed the bidders that were present at the meeting to address the bids with the school board. The board also invited Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster to address questions with regards to what would need to happen at the city level for each of the six bids to be successful from the city perspective.
Those bids include the following:
• Gibson Custom Homes: $240,000 (24 housing units), original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received;
• JWhite Properties: $240,000 (12 housing units), original bid of $195,000 was modified to $240,000. Submitted in cash, “as is” on the property and includes the demolition and removal of Lakeview Elementary School;
• Schultz Excavating: $196,000 (8 housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $196,000 to build two (2) story single family homes on Gaylord Avenue, and one (1) story single family homes on Lewis Street;
• John Reed and Dan Hunter: $190,000 (12 housing units), stands by previously submitted bid of $190,000 to build single family homes on the property, committing to use local subcontractors to complete the project;
• Todd and Nicole Stowe: $170,000 (housing, as previously discussed), Original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received and
• Tim Ferwerda: $50,000 (housing), original bid, no supplemental information or bid modifications received.
Kennedy fielded questions about the bidding process for the property. It has been let out for bids more than once. He said he’s worked with Thrun’s real estate attorney, VanWieren, and the district is doing what it can as allowable by law.
“This particular project is not subject to a regular bidding process, similar to what the construction project at the elementary school or the high school or middle school will be,” Kennedy said.
“The board was very clear in the bid notice the board had the ability to reject any and all bids at any time through the process,” he said.
Kennedy shared a written statement from VanWieren that voiced his opinion on how the district fulfilled what the law prescribes.
“The district and the board of education have fully complied with Michigan law concerning the disposal of this property,” VanWieren stated. “In fact, it appears the district has undertaken additional steps (not required by law) but will result in the board taking action in the best interest of the district and board policy.”
Kennedy said board policy dictates that the district maximize the value it gets in the disposal or sale of real property.
“That is one of the things we worked though through this process,” Kennedy said. “We tried to maximize the value for the community in a way that allows us not to spend bond proceeds on the demolition of the building. We wanted to make sure we did everything we could to maximize the value the board of education is going to get for this property.”
On Monday the board of education could also take action to hire three new teachers to the district. Under consideration are the hires of Noah Laman as a secondary mathematics teacher for the 2021-2022 school year, Lea Paparella as a secondary science teacher for the 2021-2022 school year and Erin Slater as a special education teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board could take action on the L-4029 tax rate request form recommended for approval by the board of education maintains the same property tax levy as was approved in 2020.
And the board could purchase water sports and fitness equipment. Kennedy the board will consider buying six new Sunfish sailboats that are used during eighth grade camp. The boats then could be implemented into a water sports and fitness curriculum, similar to the kayaks that were purchased with funds from the Oriole Foundation several years ago.