The Ludington Board of Education will discuss the district’s plans for returning to school as well as its COVID-19 preparedness plan as a part of its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration office located at 809 E. Tinkham Avenue.
Kennedy stated in the board’s packet the district’s final plan will not take place on Monday, however the draft plan will be shared as the district awaits additional guidelines from Dr. Jennifer Morse and the District Health Department No. 10. Morse is the medical director for the health department.
“The district’s plan will continue to be subject to change, based upon additional guidance and direction received,” Kennedy wrote. “The board may need to schedule a special meeting to finalize its plan after meeting with Dr. Morse and her team.”
The board is expected to review bids for a new plow truck to be housed in the operations department. There is a bid to buy a 2022 Chevrolet 2500Heavy Duty plow truck at the price of $39,700.
As a part of the board’s consent agenda, approval is sought for the student handbooks for each building for the upcoming school year, the curriculum and course offerings for students from kindergarten through 12th grade and non-union contracts and service agreements.
The board will also consider bids for milk and bread.
Before the board also is a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Education as an additional option to instruct special education students using something called the Uniform State Standards of Evaluation Content Area Portfolio.