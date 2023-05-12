The Ludington Area School Board of Education will discuss the purchase of a generator at Monday’s regular meeting. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Peterson Auditorium at Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.
The purpose for the generator, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett, is to make sure the district's new fuel tanks are functional in case of a power outage. The district received a quote for a 22KW Generac generator in the amount of $14,810 from C & I Electric.
The board could approve a committee that plans professional development. Corlett wrote in the board packet the advisory committee is required by the state for each district to approve this committee.
Corlett wrote the committees who plan our professional development are the Building Network Teams in each building.
In other business
The board could approve the hiring of Deb Hillier, food service aide; accept the resignations of Joan Allard, Mallory Sarnowski, Ryan Lewis and Cori Towns; and, accept the retirement of Susan Shoup.
The board could also approve the school of choice requests for the 2023-2024 school year.
Corlett wrote that he would not recommend having any limitations and having the deadline for school of choice before the start of the school year on Aug. 4.
The board could approve the payment No. 37 on the school bond in the the amount of $2,258,519.96.