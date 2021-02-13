The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education will discuss on Monday at its regular meeting the potential of joining the West Michigan Conference in the future.
The meeting will be hosted in a virtual format. To join the meeting by phone, dial 915-799-0919 and enter pin 591 516 280. To join by video conference, go to meet.google.com/yjg-fzms-qze.
The district received a preliminary letter of acceptance from the WMC. The letter outlines the alignment of schools in the conference at both the high school and middle school levels if all schools that were accepted into the league move forward with joining the WMC. At the high school level, the conference would be arranged by enrollment. Ludington High School would be the largest school by enrollment in the proposed conference alignment, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy said each school board of the WMC will vote to approve the proposed alignment at their respective board meetings in February. Mason County Central’s board is considering its role in extending an invitation as MCC is one of the eight districts currently in the WMC. Not only is Mason County Central in the WMC, but so are Hart, Shelby, Montague, Whitehall, North Muskegon, Muskegon Oakridge and Ravenna.
Each school that has been invited to join the conference is encouraged to communicate their intention to the WMC no later than April. Other school districts that are expected to receive an invitation like Ludington include fellow Lakes 8 Activities Conference members Manistee and Muskegon Orchard View as well as Central State Activities Association members Fremont, Hesperia and Holton.
The board will also discuss the bids received for the vacant school properties. The original bid closing date was Friday, Jan. 8. The board already took action at its Jan. 18 meeting to reject three of the bids.
“The board will not be asked to take action that would award a bid on Monday, even though Feb. 15 (was) identified as the earliest date that the board would consider taking action toward awarding a bid,” Kennedy said. “However, the board may consider rejecting any and all bids, at its discretion, at any time.”
The board will also hear the Oriole Foundation Grant Awarded for Winter 2021. The grants totaled $11,599.62 for the winter and were awarded to 11 staff members.
The board will also take action to update the extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan on Monday.