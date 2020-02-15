Ludington’s school board will hear an updated traffic report from superintendent Jason Kennedy as a part of the district’s elementary building project at Monday’s regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the administration and central office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
The report is a part of the agenda for Monday’s meeting. The district, like others across the state, Ludington conducted its winter count on Wednesday. The calculation used to determine the funding that schools receive is based on a blend of both the supplemental spring count and the fall pupil membership count, Kennedy wrote in the board packet.
