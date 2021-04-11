Ludington Area Schools announced its board of education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the district’s extended continuity of learning plan update: K-12 remote learning plan.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said following the district’s decision to close school on Friday, April 9 and Monday, April 12, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made a recommendation that all high school schools pause in-person learning for two weeks.
While the recommendation from the governor was to consider a two-week pause, Kennedy wrote in a letter published on the district’s website, the district desires to return students to in-person learning as soon as possible, as long as it can be done safely.
However, the district suffered significant staffing shortages created by the pandemic by this past week.
The district, according to Kennedy, had 22 positive COVID-19 cases, 179 close contact quarantined students, 11 professional staff members either positive, quarantined or out caring for their own children, three positive COVID-19 bus drivers and at least two additional quarantined students awaiting COVID-19 tests.
Manistee Area Schools announced that it was going to remote learning for this week, and it canceled all sports events for the week, too.
Monday’s special board meeting will be an electronic/virtual meeting and those interested can join the meeting via phone by calling 1 (803) 567-1026 and entering PIN number 659795053# or by video conference at http://meet.google.com/zqe-wzxt-kso