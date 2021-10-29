The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will hold two special meetings next week in oder to interview three candidates, one of whom could potentially become the district’s next superintendent.
The board will interview two candidates Monday and a third candidate on Tuesday, with special meetings starting at 5 p.m. both days and taking place in the district’s administration building.
The board is expected to interview William Roderick starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Roderick is the senior director of student services for Lake County Office of Education in Lakeport, California. Jason Misner, the superintendent at Parchment School District in Parchment is expected to interview at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Kyle Corlette is scheduled to interview at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Corlette is the superintendent at Delton-Kllogg Schools. Following his interview, the board will discuss the three candidates and could take action to select who, if anyone, will be invited back for a second round of interviews.
The second round of interviews is expected to take place on either Monday, Nov. 8 or Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The district is expected to host a visitation and open house before the final interviews. The district then plans to select a candidate and enter contract negotiations. The district is planning to have a new superintendent hired by Nov. 15 with the first day on the job scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Ludington Area Schools began looking for a new superintendent after Jason Kennedy left the post to become the superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools.