The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Monday to choose the school district’s next superintendent.
The two finalists for the position — Parchment Superintendent Jason Misner and Delton-Kellogg Superintendent Kyle Corlett — will have second-round interviews with Misner starting first during the special meeting at the district’s administration building, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Misner’s second-round interview is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and Corlett’s is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The board then is expected to discuss the interviews followed by entering into contract negotiations with whomever is chosen of the two.
Misner and Corlett were chosen earlier this week as the two finalists for the position following first-round interviews. Misner returned Friday to take a tour of the campuses around the district, both old and new. Misner toured the secondary school complex first before going to the three elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center with the new Ludington Elementary School capping the visit.
Corlett is scheduled to take a similar tour on Monday, wrapping up before the start of the special meeting.
The school board is considering either Misner or Corlett to replace Jason Kennedy, who left Ludington to become the superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools.
There is no other business on the agenda for Monday’s special meeting.