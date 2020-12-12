The Ludington Area School District’s Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m. today for its regularly scheduled meeting.
The community may participate virtually either by calling (402) 744-0281 and entering the pin 294 586 795# to by video conference at meet.google.com/ysr-qayn-epb
The board of education will hear an update on the extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan, and it will need to take action to reconfirm how instruction will continue to be delivered during the 2020-2021 school year.
Trustees will also hear the first reading of the Neola special policy update. The new regulations will require some revisions to current policies, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy. The board will need to take action to approve revisions because of U.S. Department of Education General Administrative Regulations (or EDGAR).
Neola is an educational consulting firm to assist districts in aligning their policies with changes in state and federal laws.
The board will also need to take action to approve the elementary bond project application certificate for payment No. 8 in the amount of $1,955,963.51.