The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in-person at 6 p.m. Monday at the high school library.
The board will need to take action on the Young 5/Developmental Kindergarten Program, which the district is starting during the 2021-22 school year.
Trustees will review the bids received for the vacant school property at Lakeview Elementary School. Six bids were received.
The bids include: Gibson Custom Homes, $240,000 (24 housing units); Schultz Excavating, $196,000 (eight housing units); JWhite Properties, $195,000 (12 housing units); John Reed and Dan Hunter, $190,000 (12 housing units); Todd and Nicole Stowe, $170,000 (housing, as previously discussed); and Tim Ferwerda, $50,000 (housing).
The board will discuss the three bids received to complete the soils exploration, geotechnical investigation, and soil borings necessary to be completed as a part of the secondary complex bond project.
The district has also received bids for the equipment upgrades and improvements for the pool and mechanical equipment room. It will need to take action to approve and accept the bid for masonry and painting.
The board will also consider bids received for traffic signal work.
The board will take action to approve a food service design proposal for the secondary complex.
The board will also take action to approve the second reading of the NEOLA policy updates and EDGAR policy updates.