The Ludington Area School District on Monday will consider suspending or modifying its policy regarding hunting on the school forest when the board of education meets at 6 p.m. at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The board of education has approved a deer cull, to be conducted by the USDA to take place at a later date. Superintendent Kyle Corlett said that a community member brought it to the board’s attention of the board that a deer cull would violate a board policy that prohibits hunting on school grounds.
Policy 7465 subsection D states no hunting is permitted in the school forest or contiguous school owned properties.
The cull could also violate subsection H, which states safety and district liability must be considered, and that non-school organizations using the properties must provide maintain liability insurance for at least $1 million per occurrence for its sponsored activity on school premises. Ludington Area Schools would be named as additional insured for these purposes.
Corlett said the USDA does not have insurance, as it the federal government and are protected from lawsuits.
“I talked with our insurance company. They said it was okay to go ahead with the deer cull the district was covered,” he said. “They did say it could be argued it is not following the law and the policy.”
Corlett said the board will look at whether we want to proceed or change our policy.
“The board has the right to change the policy as they see fit,” he said.
In fact the board changed a policy last month which allowed for Sunday practices when there is a varsity sporting event on Monday.
Corlett said the discussion on Monday will boil down to changing the policy or opting out of the deer cull.
Also on Monday, the board will read a resolution before finalizing the sale of property at 510 Sixth St. in the City of Ludington.
The board is also expected to accept the hiring of Deb Dodak, food services aide. It will also consider the resignation of Elise Russell as middle school aide and the retirement from Sue Smith in accounts payable.