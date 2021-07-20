Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed the re-opening of the Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool during his report at Monday’s regular board meeting.
Last year, Kennedy discussed with the board the ongoing costs to the district for the pool’s mechanical system. That cost to fix the issues has come from the district general fund, according to Kennedy.
Because of that drain on the general fund and there was work already planned for the pool through the bond issue, Kennedy said in March 2020 that it made sense for the district to upgrade the pool sooner than originally planned.
Equipment that needed to replace sooner included the energy-recovery unit or air-handling unit, a new UV filter and replacing the chlorinator, the pool filter and two for the pool pumps in the pool basement, Kennedy said.
The pool project began earlier this summer, and it’s proceeding well. Kennedy said Monday that this week crews were expected to do grout work within the pool while making repairs to the pool’s basin, making other repairs and cleaning the pool.
“They will be doing an acid wash of the pool to restore the tiles and remove all of the stains that have occurred,” he said.
Next week, crews expect to start up the new equipment and begin to fill the pool.
“They are making some significant progress which requires replacing all of the equipment within the pool basement,” Kennedy said.
During the first week of August, a third-party group will check the equipment to verify it is operating correctly and within the warranty specifications. The group will also train staff, Kennedy said.
Kennedy told the board he is hopeful on the week of Aug. 9 the pool will be open and be ready to use. The first day of practice for fall sports teams across the state is Aug. 9.
“They will still have some paint work in the pool basement that needs to be completed but that wok can be done after they get the pool up and operational,” he said. “The remainder of the pool repairs will be taken care of in the next phase of the bond project.”
Kennedy said the work that is being done now is all mechanical and is being done to get the pool back up and operational.