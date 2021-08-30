By a 4-3 vote at a special meeting Monday, the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education instituted its COVID-19 mitigation plan that includes provisions that requires mask wearing that changes week to week based on the positivity rates for the disease in Mason County.
More than 100 people attended the special meeting held in Peterson Auditorium. Many of those there voiced concerns with a mask mandate during the public comment period of the meeting.
The plan will require the district to mask indoors for pre-K through grade 12 students and staff when the testing positivity rate is greater than or equal to 10 percent, which would mean that the risk threshold is high.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy, during the discussion period, said that during this time masks would not be required outdoors.
When the district falls below the test positivity threshold, the district would strongly recommend masking for students and staff in all grades, but not require it.
The district will track test positivity rates via the website www.covid.cdc.gov, which was recommended by board member Dr. Bret Autrey. He recommended the site over one from the State of Michigan, www.mistartmap.info/cdc-indicators.
He stated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website is a little bit more up to date.
“We as a board have a responsibility not (only) to the children but to the community,” Autrey said. “Our community currently has a 15-percent positivity rate, which granted, is a very small sample. We are in the middle of a spike right now. I think it is reasonable to say when we have a significant amount of this virus in the population that we need to take an extra level or step to do what we can to protect not only the community but those that we are going to be going home to.”
Autrey said it is reasonable in choosing a 10-percent test positivity rate even though it puts the district in the higher rate by the CDC.
“It is something that anyone can look up so there are not any surprises,” he said. “This option is reasonable. It is not prefect by any means, but the hope would be that we have to use this as little as possible and only when there is a significant burden of the virus out there.”
Board member Leona Ashley said her children did not go to school during the pandemic.
“I was that parent protecting my children from the mask,” she said. ”I want a choice. I listened to all of you out there, and I want a choice.”
Board members who voted for the plan included Autrey, Steve Carlson, Mike Nagle and Stephanie Reed. Those opposed to the plan were Josh Snyder, Leona Ashley and Scott Foster.
The plan also includes contact tracing that will be conducted following the Department of Health Department No. 10 protocols. People that have been fully vaccinated, or diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last three months will not be required to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
Proper masking and social distancing will reduce student and staff quarantine requirements.
Vaccinations of students and staff are not required. However, the district will support and promote the DHD10 in the implementation of vaccination drive through clinics to support the community along with students and families.
The district will have a cleaning and hand-washing protocol along with a physical distancing protocol in place.
Also on Monday
The board approved the hiring of three teachers on Monday. Scott Anderson was hired as the district’s K-2 STEAM teacher. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in both social studies and language arts from Ferris State University. Anderson holds a master’s degree in educational technology from the University of Michigan.
Lindsey Delpiere-Luce was hired as a kindergarten teacher at Franklin Elementary School. Delpiere-Luce taught second grade and kindergarten in the past prior to taking a year off to pursue a family business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in early education with an early childhood endorsement on her teaching certificate, according to Kennedy.
The district also welcomed Jennifer MacDonald, a new elementary teacher at Lakeview. MacDonald has taught at Mason County Eastern for the past 21 years and holds a bachelor’s degree from Ashbury University and a master’s degree from Grand Valley University.