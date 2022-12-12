The Ludington Area School Board of Education voted to modify its policies to allow for a planned deer cull in the school forest property during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The board members heard from the community that were concerned about the proposed deer cull, but the board voted unanimously that would allow for approved wildlife management practices as well as change the limitations where private entities conducting those practices would need liability insurance where public entities such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In October, the Ludington City Council approved an ordinance to allow for the USDA to conduct a deer cull in consultation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for three years in three potential areas: Cartier Park, the school forest and near the railroad depot in the Fourth Ward.
Board member Mike Nagle made a motion to deny the city the use of the school forest for the purpose of conducting a deer cull, and it was seconded by Stephanie Reed. On a roll call vote, though, it failed with Bret Autrey, Steve Carlson, Josh Snyder and Scott Foster voting against.
Instead, the board voted to change the language of its bylaws to allow for the deer cull. Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said it should take place between January and February.
“We are trusting the city,” Corlett said.
Corlett said that the district will continue to provide residents with notifications of when and where the deer cull will take place.
The board also approved a resolution for the sale of property at 510 Sixth St. which was initially approved at the November board meeting. The resolution provided by Thrun Law ratifies the purchase agreement and authorizes Corlett to sign the closing documents for the sale of the property.
The board approved the payment of bond project payment number 32 in the amount of $897,004.38. Corlett said roughly $40,000 of that was the last payment on the elementary school.