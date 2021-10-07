A law making it easier to enforce the stop signs on school buses takes effect Monday, and the Ludington Area School District is ready to take advantage of it.
The law, House Bill No. 4202, allows video captured by camera systems to be used as evidence against violators who run a stop sign attached to a bus.
Each of Ludington’s buses has been equipped with a camera system since last year, according to Transportation Director Deborah Wilsey. When an infrared laser is tripped while the bus is stopped, it begins recording whoever runs the stop sign.
LASD’s cameras have captured 12 violators since the school year began on Sept. 7, Wilsey said — 13 if you count the time a car and a motorcycle ran through together.
Drivers who violate the stop sign could be charged with a civil infraction that carries a fine between $100 and $500. Drivers should prepare to stop when the overhead yellow lights on a bus are flashing. When red lights are flashing, they should stop at least 20 feet away.
Wilsey suggested that drivers who know they’ll be on the road with school buses should leave a little early so they aren’t held up by a bus stop. She said the buses are out from about 6:30 to 8 p.m. and about 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
“Don’t try to overtake it or run the red lights, because that student getting on could be your niece, nephew, son, daughter,” Wilsey said. “It could be anybody’s relative. And the last thing you want is a fatality with a student.”
Depending on where violations occur, Wilsey is sending the videos to either the Ludington Police Department or Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Kim Cole said only violations after the law’s effective date, Oct. 11, will be ticketed.
Before the new law, a law enforcement officer would have witnessed the violation firsthand in order to issue a citation, Cole said.
LASD bus drivers also sometimes offered students $1 if they could read the license plates of violating vehicles, Wilsey said. But Cole said the best that could be hoped for in that case was a letter to the vehicle’s owner.
Last year saw 50 violations, an unusually low number that Wilsey attributed to the pandemic. LASD bus drivers self-reported 89 violations in the 2019-20 school year, 86 in 2018-19 and 116 in 2017-18.
By the time the new law takes effect, National School Bus Safety Week, which starts Oct. 18, will be right around the corner.
That week, state troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post will be tailing school buses in Mason, Oceana, and Newaygo counties, watching for violators of bus stop signs.