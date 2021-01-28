Julie Ingison built a personal relationship for the past four years with the students who ride her school bus at Ludington Area Schools.
Roughly 30 students on Monday received hand-made, crocheted stuffed animals as they got off the bus after school as a belated Christmas gift from Ingison.
Ingison, drives route 18D in the Fourth Ward, said she wanted to do something special for the kids that ride her bus.
“I have had this route since I started with the district,” she said. “The kids that are now fifth graders, I have had them for four years. My relationship with these kids continues to build year after year.”
Ingison said she really tries to get to know all of the kids on a personal level. She greets them every morning and says good-bye to them every night.
During the course of the school year, and especially having the same bus route for the past four years, Ingison said she views her riders like they are her own.
“I always try to impact my kids on a daily basis in one way or another,” she said. “I see them as my kids.”
Ingison said for that reason she wanted to do something special for the kids.
She decided to make each rider a hand-made, crocheted stuffed animal. It was delayed for various reasons, one being she had a number of riders added to her route just before the Christmas break. She wanted to make sure that every rider would receive a stuffed animal.
“This was originally going to be a Christmas gift for them but it took a little longer than I originally expected,” she said.
Through conversations with her students on the bus, she figured out what type of animal each of her riders like.
“The ones that I didn’t I just figured out what I think they would like,” she said.
Ingison said all of the stuffed animals are different. There are no two that are alike. The stuffed animals ranged from dogs, cats, monkeys, octopi, lions, walrus, Baby Yoda and dinosaurs.
Two of the students on the her route are Izabella and Ayden Bennett who both brought home stuffed animals as they were dropped off at grandma’s house on Monday.
Renee Ziemkowski thought the gifts were amazing and unexpected.
“She made sure she made them each their favorite thing,” Renee Ziemkowski said. “My grandson like turtles and my granddaughter likes Baby Yoda. These were crocheted by hand, and they are so fabulous.”
Ziemkowski said for a bus driver to do something like that it is phenomenal, it was truly a labor of love and shows she really cares about the kids.
“I have said for a long time that our drivers say that those students on their buses are their kids,” said Deborah Wilsey, LASD transportation supervisor. “They treat the kids like they are their own.
“Julie is a real go-getter,” Wilsey said. “She knows each of the kids’ personalities, (and) she knows the parents. She goes way above and beyond with the kids. She is always doing something homemade and personalized for each of her riders.”
Ingison wants to impact her kids on a daily basis in some form of another.
“I talk to my kids as much as possible,” she said. “I really try to get to know my kids on a personal basis I try to greet them everyday by name, some open up a lot and some are a little quieter.”
She said some of the topics the kids and she talk about include school, tests and how they did on them, family, pets and things they like or don’t like.
“We also talk about conflict resolution, and to best deal with issues on the bus, like what to do if someone is bothering them,” she said.
She said relationship building is not unique to her. Many of the bus drivers work on building relationships with their kids who ride the bus.