Ludington Area School District bus driver Jeff Herrick, after picking up 24 students from Ludington Elementary School Thursday afternoon, brought them back to the bus garage to perform his required evacuation drill.
Deborah Wilsey, the transportation director at Ludington Area Schools, tries to get those evacuation drills out of the way early in the school year.
Since October is bus safety month she tries to get them done in the month of October. She has 14 drivers that need to perform the evacuation drill with all of their riders; she has scheduled the drills throughout the month. Herrick makes No. 11 for the month, she has just three more drivers to go.
Wilsey, who uses a stopwatch to time the evacuations, said time-wise the evacuations go well and average between one and two minutes for all of the kids to get off of the bus safely.
She said the school district follows recommendations from the Michigan Department of Education, and it is recommended that every school bus driver performs a front, rear and front/rear combination.
Wilsey, posts the bus drivers who will be running the evacuations to let parents know the bus will typically rub about 25 to 20 minutes late on the evening runs.
She said that in the fall the bus drivers talk about bus safety and the rules if riding a bus in the first weeks of the new school year and in October they perform safety evacuations.
“I try to hold the evacuation drills in October because the kids will know what to do if it ever happens during the school year,” Wilsey said.