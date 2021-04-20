Buses for Ludington Area Schools will be conducting evacuation drills in April during the take-home route. These drills could cause a delay of approximately 10-15 minutes for a student to return home. See https://www.lasd.net/downloads/_news_/202104191136.pdf for the drill schedule. For more information, call 231-845-3890.
LASD buses conducting evacuation drills
