Ludington Area Schools closed Monday due to inclement weather, and the day was treated as a traditional snow day for the district, according to superintendent Jason Kennedy.
“Virtual or remote learning will not be required for staff and students,” he said.
Kennedy said in addition to inclement weather including drifting roads in places Monday morning there were some unfilled staff vacancies.
“I was aware of three vacancies that were not filled with substitute teachers when the decision was made to cancel school was made,” he said. “In addition, with hundreds of staff members, there are nearly always vacancies where substitutes are requested between 5 and 6 a.m.”
Kennedy said this would have added to the district’s inability to fully staff classrooms on Monday.
That, with the inclement weather, the district decided to cancel school, according to Kennedy.