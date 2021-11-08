The search to find the next leader of Ludington Area Schools is over.
The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education is entering into contract negations with Kyle Corlett following Monday’s special meeting.
Corlett, the current superintendent at Delton-Kellogg Schools, impressed the board during his tour of the district’s campuses earlier on Monday but also with his pair of interviews, including the second one Monday evening.
The board voted unanimously during a roll call vote to enter into contract negations with Corlett to become the next superintendent of the Ludington Area Schools.
Corlett, after the board’s decision, said he was honored.
“Ludington schools has so much to offer, it is a very attractive school district and community to become a part of,” he said. “The school board I really felt connected to in the brief meeting that I have had with them.”
Corlett said the main focus of the facilities tour on Monday was getting to know the administrative team and at least be able to say hi to some of the other staff who were in the buildings.
“It was nice to be able to hear from the administration team on what make their buildings special,” he said. “The new elementary building is amazing. It is very exciting to see the work that has been done there.”
Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District and who was the other finalist for the position, withdrew his name from consideration for the superintendent’s position because of personal reasons over the weekend, according to David Killips of Michigan Leadership Institute, the firm hired to find the district’s next leader.
Because of Misner’s decision, it left the board with only Corlett’s second interview Monday evening.
Board President Steve Carlson said he is anticipating the board could have a contract finished with Corlett possibly this week.
“We had talked about a starting date in early January,” Carlson said. “He (Corlett) expressed some interest today in beginning in late December. We would certainly love to have a little overlap so he would have some time with Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis to help bring him up to speed.”
Board member Mike Nagle said that Corlett has a sense of humor, integrity and there is transparency.
“Those are qualities that I think are real positive that can take a person a long way,” he said. “We have an excellent candidate with those three qualities.”
Scott Foster said Corlett “wowed” him.
“I like the fact that he is really heavy into curriculum, and he was a curriculum director,” he said. “I think that will bring great benefits to the district.”
Stephanie Reed said she supports Corlett 100 percent.
“I loved the fact that Corlett is calm, and he talked about conversation and communication with all of the stakeholders in the district.”
The board thanked Killips and the firm for finding such good candidates.
The board’s next regular board meeting is at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15. A contract between Corlett and the district may be a part of the agenda that evening. The opening at the superintendent’s position was created when Jason Kennedy was hired in September at Fruitport Community Schools.